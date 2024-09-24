GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expedite beautification of canal bunds and upgrade sewage treatment plants, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner directs officials

The corporation is taking steps to reduce pollution by developing new sewage treatment plants through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation project and upgrading the seven existing ones in the city, he says

Updated - September 24, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra visiting the sewage treatment plant at Jakkampudi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra has directed the officials to expedite the beautification of canal bunds and undertake upgrading works at sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city.

After inspecting Ramalingeswara Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, Jakkampudi Colony, Bandar Canal Bund and PCR Junction in VIjayawada on September 24, Tuesday, Mr. Dhyanachandra said the corporation is taking steps to reduce pollution by developing new sewage treatment plants through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation project and upgrading the seven existing ones in the city.

In addition to the seven STPs in the city, a new STP is set to be constructed at Autonagar, he said, adding that development programmes are being implemented to reduce water pollution. Additional aeration tanks are being constructed in the sewage treatment plants at Ramalingeswara Nagar, Singh Nagar, and Jakkampudi for this purpose, the Commissioner said.

Projects for the beautification of canal bunds are under way, he said, adding that they are taking steps to fill the bunds of Bandar and Eluru canals with greenery. Walking tracks, play equipment, and gyms would be established on the bunds too.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavati, Superintending Engineer (Projects) Ramamohan Rao, Executive Engineers A.S.N. Prasad, V. Srinivas, and other engineering staff accompanied the Commissioner.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:42 pm IST

