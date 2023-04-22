Expedite Ambedkar statue works, civic Commissioner tells officials

April 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has asked the officials concerned to speed up the works of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam so that the construction could be completed within the stipulated time.

Mr. Swapnil along with officials inspected the works related to the installation of the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on an 80-foot pedestal building.

He asked the quality control officers to ensure that quality is maintained in all the works being carried out for the park. He asked the officials to speed up work during nights too to meet the deadline.

