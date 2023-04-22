ADVERTISEMENT

Expedite Ambedkar statue works, civic Commissioner tells officials

April 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspecting the Ambedkar statue being installed at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has asked the officials concerned to speed up the works of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam so that the construction could be completed within the stipulated time.

Mr. Swapnil along with officials inspected the works related to the installation of the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on an 80-foot pedestal building.

He asked the quality control officers to ensure that quality is maintained in all the works being carried out for the park. He asked the officials to speed up work during nights too to meet the deadline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US