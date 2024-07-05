Expectations rise as Naidu and Revanth ready to sort out bifurcation issues on July 6

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on July 6 has 10 major issues lined up for a detailed discussion, mainly the division of assets of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014 (APRA).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the deliberations will also cover the division of assets of institutions not mentioned in the APRA, the issue of distribution of assets and liabilities of the AP State Financial Corporation, power sector dues, apportionment of debt of 15 externally-aided projects between A.P. and Telangana, exchange of employees, division of labor cess, reimbursement of expenditure on common institutions, and retention of three buildings in Hyderabad by the A.P. Government.

It is stated that the Sheela Bhide Committee had recommended the division of headquarters assets of 89 of 91 institutions, and that the A.P. Government gave its consent in respect of 89 institutions against Telangana’s acceptance to only 68.

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue, Registration and Stamps), B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism & Culture), and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials will take part in the discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.