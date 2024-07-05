ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations rise as Naidu and Revanth ready to sort out bifurcation issues on July 6

Published - July 05, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ten major issues have been lined up for a detailed discussion between the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and they mainly pertain to division of assets of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on July 6 has 10 major issues lined up for a detailed discussion, mainly the division of assets of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014 (APRA).

According to official sources, the deliberations will also cover the division of assets of institutions not mentioned in the APRA, the issue of distribution of assets and liabilities of the AP State Financial Corporation, power sector dues, apportionment of debt of 15 externally-aided projects between A.P. and Telangana, exchange of employees, division of labor cess, reimbursement of expenditure on common institutions, and retention of three buildings in Hyderabad by the A.P. Government.

It is stated that the Sheela Bhide Committee had recommended the division of headquarters assets of 89 of 91 institutions, and that the A.P. Government gave its consent in respect of 89 institutions against Telangana’s acceptance to only 68.

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue, Registration and Stamps), B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism & Culture), and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials will take part in the discussions.

