GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expectations rise as Naidu and Revanth ready to sort out bifurcation issues on July 6

Ten major issues have been lined up for a detailed discussion between the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and they mainly pertain to division of assets of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act

Published - July 05, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on July 6 has 10 major issues lined up for a detailed discussion, mainly the division of assets of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014 (APRA).

According to official sources, the deliberations will also cover the division of assets of institutions not mentioned in the APRA, the issue of distribution of assets and liabilities of the AP State Financial Corporation, power sector dues, apportionment of debt of 15 externally-aided projects between A.P. and Telangana, exchange of employees, division of labor cess, reimbursement of expenditure on common institutions, and retention of three buildings in Hyderabad by the A.P. Government.

It is stated that the Sheela Bhide Committee had recommended the division of headquarters assets of 89 of 91 institutions, and that the A.P. Government gave its consent in respect of 89 institutions against Telangana’s acceptance to only 68.

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue, Registration and Stamps), B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism & Culture), and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials will take part in the discussions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.