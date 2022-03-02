Expansionist agenda of some countries evident from the situation in Ukraine: Venkaiah Naidu

Treat education as a mission for promotion of nation, says Vice-President

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said the world is in need of peace but not the kind of situation that is unfolding in Ukraine owing to the “expansionist agenda” of some powerful countries.

Participating as chief guest in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Sir C.R. Reddy Group of educational institutions at Eluru in West Godavari district on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said being the Vice-President he would not name those countries, but the quest for expansion was evident.

India had never invaded any country as it believed in the care and share philosophy, he observed.

History syllabus

Mr. Naidu insisted that history textbooks should be revisited with an Indian perspective in order to instill a sense of pride in its glorious cultural heritage among the youth, and called upon the people, especially the youngsters, to strive to develop India into a powerful country.

“Everything cannot be left to the government, rather, individuals, industry, philanthropists and civil society must come together to bring about the desired change,” he said.

Stressing the need for value-based education, Mr. Naidu said education should be treated as a mission for promotion of the nation and highlighted the role of a Guru in Indian tradition. He underscored the importance of transforming the universities into hubs of knowledge through innovation and changing the teaching methods in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Mr. Naidu recalled the valuable contribution of Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, the distinguished educationist and the then Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, to the education sector, and urged the youth to take inspiration from his life and build an India that should be free from all types of inequalities.

The Vice-President unveiled the statue of Maganti Ravindranath Chowdary and released a booklet on 75 years of the history of Sir C.R. Reddy College.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Mayor Shaik Noorjahan, MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Sir CRR Educational Institutions president Alluri Indra Kumar and secretary M.B.S.V Prasad and Principal K.A. Rama were present.