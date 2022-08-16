Expansion work of Anantapur GGH begins

A number of 104,108 vehicles allocated to all districts, says Minister

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 16, 2022 06:28 IST

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy speaking at the bhumi puja function for the expansion of GGH in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The execution of the ₹300-crore Government General Hospital(GGH) expansion plan began on Independence Day here with In-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy performing ‘bhumi puja’ for the Mother and Child Block.

The Minister said the construction work would be completed by December 2023, while appreciating Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy for his tireless efforts in improving the medical infrastructure and getting administrative sanction for the expansion of the hospital.

The State government is now treating patients of 2,446 diseases under Aarogyasri and a number of 104, 108 vehicles have been allocated to all the districts, he said.

The appointment of 38,000 doctors and para-medical healthcare workers throughout the State shows the seriousness of the government, he observed.

The Minister later hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds in the city. The event was attended by District Collector N. Nagalakshmi, DIG M. Ravi Prakash, SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Joint Collector Kethan Garg.

On Handri-Neeva water sharing

The In-charge Minister asked all the Chittoor MLAs not to make an issue out of the Handri-Neeva water sharing. “We are now getting water from Gandikota for Chittoor and HNSS water was being supplied to fields in Anantapur due to the special interest taken by the Chief Minister,” he added.

