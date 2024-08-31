Expand horticultural crop cultivation, Anantapur Collector tells agriculture officials

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Saturday directed officials of the agriculture and allied departments to promote and expand horticultural crop cultivation in the district.

Mr. Kumar visited the root water harvesting structure at the B. Yaleru village secretariat of Atmakuru mandal and later inspected the cheeni (sweet lime) crops there.

He instructed field assistants to effectively manage the root water harvesting structures to facilitate water flow from the village and directed the installation of such structures at every secretariat.

He emphasised the need for District Water Management Authority (DWMA) to make field-level visits and for the MPDOs to monitor NREGS works. He instructed the officials at the village and mandal level to set up CC roads, drainages, and soak pits, and to ensure that rainwater is effectively preserved within the ground.

The Collector also inspected farmer Iswaraiah’s crops and stressed wider cultivation of horticultural crops while underscoring the significance of educating small farmers about horticultural cultivation and creating awareness through gram sabhas.

Officials reported that 15 farmers in the village have expressed interest in horticultural crop cultivation. Mr. Kumar directed technical and field assistants to ensure employment guarantees for all eligible individuals participating in horticultural cultivation.

