GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expand horticultural crop cultivation, Anantapur Collector tells agriculture officials

V. Vinod Kumar visits the root water harvesting structure at B. Yaleru village; officials report that 15 farmers expressed interest in horticultural cultivation

Published - August 31, 2024 06:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Saturday directed officials of the agriculture and allied departments to promote and expand horticultural crop cultivation in the district.

Mr. Kumar visited the root water harvesting structure at the B. Yaleru village secretariat of Atmakuru mandal and later inspected the cheeni (sweet lime) crops there.

He instructed field assistants to effectively manage the root water harvesting structures to facilitate water flow from the village and directed the installation of such structures at every secretariat.

He emphasised the need for District Water Management Authority (DWMA) to make field-level visits and for the MPDOs to monitor NREGS works. He instructed the officials at the village and mandal level to set up CC roads, drainages, and soak pits, and to ensure that rainwater is effectively preserved within the ground.

The Collector also inspected farmer Iswaraiah’s crops and stressed wider cultivation of horticultural crops while underscoring the significance of educating small farmers about horticultural cultivation and creating awareness through gram sabhas.

Officials reported that 15 farmers in the village have expressed interest in horticultural crop cultivation. Mr. Kumar directed technical and field assistants to ensure employment guarantees for all eligible individuals participating in horticultural cultivation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.