Exodus of leaders from YSRCP to TDP will rise sharply by month-end, says former MLA

January 17, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

The exodus of senior leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will rise sharply by the end of January, TDP leader and former Gurazala MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Guntur city on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who is the TDP’s Gurazala Assembly constituency in-charge as well as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming elections, said that the TDP was confident of a landslide victory by bagging more than 155 out of 175 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has already finalised the names of candidates for over 100 Assembly constituencies, and the selected ones have been informed about their candidature via internal communication,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“The seat-sharing between the TDP and our ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) has also been finalised,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. It is only a matter of time before the details are announced jointly by Mr. Naidu and JSP president Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the TDP leader added.

When asked for his comments on speculation that some TDP veterans were unhappy over lack of recognition of their contribution to the party cause, Mr. Srinivasa Rao remarked that it was all “propaganda being spread by the ruling party and biased media organisations in the State”.

“There is no point in anyone jumping ship from the TDP to the YSRCP as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to taste defeat in the elections,” the TDP leader said.

He alleged that there were many sitting MLAs of the YSRCP who did not have an opportunity to even meet or speak with the Chief Minister in the last four-and-a-half years.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao added that there is a strong demand from a large section of the public in Palnadu district to make Gurazala the district headquarters, and said that the TDP will get it done if voted to power. He added that the party would be releasing a special manifesto for the Gurazala constituency soon, in coordination with their alliance partners.

Stating that almost 95% of the youth are with the TDP-JSP alliance now, he exhorted all the traditional voters of the TDP to ensure that Mr. Naidu is made the Chief Minister of the State in 2024.

