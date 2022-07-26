Exhibitors and distributors appeal to Tollywood producers’ council

They said occupancy in theatres had come down due to OTTs

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce held a meeting with its members here on Monday and discussed the issues related to OTTs, Virtual Print Fee (VPF), ticket prices and cost of production in wake of the decisions taken by the Tollywood Producers' Council.

Addressing a press conference, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Mutyala Ramesh and exhibitors sector chairman T.S. Ram Prasad said the chamber passed resolutions related to the issues being faced by exhibitors and distributors and the same would be represented to the producers' council in Hyderabad.

They said occupancy in theatres had come down due to OTTs and they had suggested the release of big budget films online eight weeks after theatrical release and other films after four weeks of theatrical release.

Mr. Ramesh said producers had to bear the VPF which was ₹12,500 in the State. In Tamil Nadu, VPF was only ₹4,000, and in Hindi producers paid the VPF.

They said that they were willing to sell tickets at the rates fixed by the State government and asked the stakeholders to ensure that theatres sustained.