Andhra Pradesh

Exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’ held at Vijayawada railway station

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan going round the photo exhibition titled ‘Horrors of Partition’ at the Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA August 10, 2022 21:05 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:05 IST

An exhibition on the ‘Horrors of Partition’ was organised by the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway at Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said that the exhibition was organised in connection with the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ scheduled to be observed on August 14. The exhibition depicts the sufferings of lakhs of people during the partition of the country, he added.

Retired goods driver, L. Nelson inaugurated the ‘Horrors of Partition Exhibition’. Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivas, Senior DPO Bala Muralidhar, Station Director P.B.N.S Prasad, Public Relations Officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, and officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan, along with the retired employees of the Railways, visited the exhibition.

