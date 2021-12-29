Exhibition match today as prelude to Kabaddi tourney

Mayor R. Sireesha addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

29 December 2021 01:02 IST

National tourney to be held in Tirupati from January 5 to 9

An exhibition match will be conducted at Indira Maidanam on Wednesday as a prelude to the National Kabaddi Tournament slated to be held in Tirupati from January 5 to 9.

The event is conducted under the joint aegis of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited and several promotional steps like release of balloon, 2K Run, affixing of stickers on autorickshaws and cultural evening with denizens were conducted to spread the message. City Mayor R. Sireesha announced here on Tuesday that the exhibition match would be inaugurated by Collector M. Hari Narayanan.

Ahead of the main event, matches would be played by teams comprising corporators, municipal corporation employees, Tirupati Cooperative Bank, SV University, SPMVV, TTD, media and so on to keep up the tempo, announced Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy, while another Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana appealed to the public to support the country’s first-ever sporting event conducted by a civic body.

In view of the pandemic, the sportspersons will have to submit a COVID-19 negative certificate ahead of the event. Dr. Sireesha appealed to the public to attend in large numbers by following COVID protocol. The organisers are also arranging digital screens outside the venue to avoid crowding in the galleries.