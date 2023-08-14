Exhibition at Vijayawada railway station throws light on dark times of Indian history

August 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Railways played a key role in the freedom struggle by being the common mode of transport and a ray of hope for millions during the Partition, said Narendra A. Patil, divisional railway manager (DRM), Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, on Monday (August 14).

He was speaking at the inauguration of a gallery displaying the pictures of the Partition at the east main entrance of Vijayawada railway station. August 14 was declared as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Indian flag designer Pingali Venkayya’s granddaughter-in-law Pingali Suseela and freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju’s grandson Srirama Raju, has been set up to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the 20th century, Mr. Narendra said.

Similar exhibition galleries have been opened at 12 other railway stations under the division—Machilipatnam, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Kavali, Bhimavaram Town, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Gudur, Tuni, Anakapalle and Kakinada Town—to educate the public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors, he said.

Digital museums have also been set up at Vijayawada, Nellore and Rajahmundry railway stations, the DRM added. He later presented mementoes to Ms. Pingali Suseela and Mr. Srirama Raju and thanked them for gracing the occasion.

Earlier in the day, members of Bharat Scouts & Guides of Vijayawada Division performed group dance and enacted a play on Alluri Seetharama Raju, the great Indian revolutionary and leader of the Rampa rebellion.

In the end, Mr. Narendra paid homage to the statue of Pingali Venkayya at the main entrance and released tricolour balloons along with Ms. Pingali Suseela and Mr. Srirama Raju to mark the occasion.

