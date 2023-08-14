HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition at Vijayawada railway station throws light on dark times of Indian history

Gallery displaying pictures related to the Partition opened at Vijayawada railway station

August 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the ‘Horrors of Partition’ exhibition in Vijayawada railway station on Monday.

Students at the ‘Horrors of Partition’ exhibition in Vijayawada railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Railways played a key role in the freedom struggle by being the common mode of transport and a ray of hope for millions during the Partition, said Narendra A. Patil, divisional railway manager (DRM), Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, on Monday (August 14).

He was speaking at the inauguration of a gallery displaying the pictures of the Partition at the east main entrance of Vijayawada railway station. August 14 was declared as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Indian flag designer Pingali Venkayya’s granddaughter-in-law Pingali Suseela and freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju’s grandson Srirama Raju, has been set up to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the 20th century, Mr. Narendra said.

Similar exhibition galleries have been opened at 12 other railway stations under the division—Machilipatnam, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Kavali, Bhimavaram Town, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Gudur, Tuni, Anakapalle and Kakinada Town—to educate the public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors, he said.

Digital museums have also been set up at Vijayawada, Nellore and Rajahmundry railway stations, the DRM added. He later presented mementoes to Ms. Pingali Suseela and Mr. Srirama Raju and thanked them for gracing the occasion.

DRM Narendra A. Patil, Indian flag designer Pingali Venkayya’s granddaughter-in-law Pingali Suseela and freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju’s grandson Alluri Srirama Raju releasing tricolour balloons in front of Pingali Venkayya’s statue at Vijayawada railway station on Monday.

DRM Narendra A. Patil, Indian flag designer Pingali Venkayya’s granddaughter-in-law Pingali Suseela and freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju’s grandson Alluri Srirama Raju releasing tricolour balloons in front of Pingali Venkayya’s statue at Vijayawada railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Earlier in the day, members of Bharat Scouts & Guides of Vijayawada Division performed group dance and enacted a play on Alluri Seetharama Raju, the great Indian revolutionary and leader of the Rampa rebellion.

In the end, Mr. Narendra paid homage to the statue of Pingali Venkayya at the main entrance and released tricolour balloons along with Ms. Pingali Suseela and Mr. Srirama Raju to mark the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / indian railways / History's heroes / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.