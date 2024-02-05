GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exercise right to question government, TDP tells new voters

Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A. Ravi Naidu said that enhanced participation of youth in elections would shake any government

February 05, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Students cheer the organisers of the voter awareness programme conducted by TDP for the youth in Tirupati on Monday.

Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A. Ravi Naidu called upon the students to get enrolled as voters ahead of the ensuing general elections and make an impact at the hustings. He was speaking at a voter awareness programme for the youth organised by the TDP here on Monday.

Stressing on the role of young voters in the poll process, he said enhanced participation of youth in elections would shake any government out of slumber and apathy. “Higher the young voters’ share, faster the governance delivery system”, Mr. Naidu explained.

“If the youth stay away from the decision-making process, unruly elements will take charge and make administration go haywire”, said Telugu Yuvatha’s state spokesperson Kankanala Rajanikanth.

Tirupati city unit general secretary Mahesh Yadav and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) parliamentary constituency-in-charge Kotte Hemanth Royal recalled that ‘tremendous impact’ is made in the elections held once every five years by the 8-10% of new voters enrolled into the list.

Students raised questions on the lack of security to women in public places, employment opportunities for graduates in the State and on the need to develop infrastructure in villages.

