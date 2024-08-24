Exercise caution against health-related ritual scams, Chittoor SP urges people 

The people are urged to exercise caution when approached by unfamiliar individuals offering health-related rituals in residential areas on the outskirts of towns and villages. Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikantha Chandolu emphasised the importance of refraining from engaging with such individuals and reporting such incidents to local authorities.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he urged people to remain vigilant when approached by unfamiliar individuals offering rituals to address health concerns. He also cautioned against individuals or groups offering services for polishing gold or silver items.

The SP stressed the need for genuine professional assistance in resolving health issues rather than relying solely on prayers. He highlighted the importance of abstaining from superstitions and the potential harm these beliefs can cause to overall well-being.

Mr. Manikantha noted that these deceptive activities, including coercing individuals to participate in health-related rituals and offering valuable items for such rituals, often target those with limited education, awareness and superstitious beliefs. These fraudulent schemes are prevalent in rural and underdeveloped areas, he said.

These scamsters exploit individuals’ beliefs, aspirations, anxieties, and lack of knowledge. Perpetrators, appearing credible and unique, persuade victims to participate in purportedly special rituals to resolve their issues, subsequently absconding with the offered items.

He cited a recent incident reported on August 21 under Irala police station limits in the district, where a lone woman with health complications fell victim to imposters who lured her into conducting a ritual, resulting in the theft of her gold jewelry. Similar incidents in the district are under investigation.

He said that police personnel at the village and mandal levels are directed to create awareness on the deceptive practices. He urged the public in rural areas to remain vigilant and seek authentic medical counsel for health issues rather than falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

In the event of encountering individuals with claims of offering such services, the people are advised to report to the local police station, call 100/112, or contact Chittoor District Police via WhatsApp at 9440900005.

