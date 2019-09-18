‘Exempt tobacco growers from green norm in Prakasam district’

Tobacco growers are up in arms against the Tobacco Board linking the grant of licence for their barns to the growing of trees during this cropping season.

India being one of the largest tobacco leaf producers in the world after China and Brazil, the crop regulator made it mandatory for every farmer to not only plant 10 saplings but ensure their survival to get their barn licence renewed during the ensuing rabi.

Climate change

The board’s decision came in the wake of reports that over 1.50 billion hectares of tropical forests had been lost worldwide since the 1970s as wood was burnt to cure tobacco leaves. It contributed to about 20% increase in the greenhouse gas emission and climate change.

Taking up cudgels for the farmers, State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman N.V.S. Nagi Reddy said it was unfair to insist upon the farmers in the drought-prone areas to nurture trees to compensate for the wood used in the tobacco barns, the primary processing unit.

The State government would take up with the Union Government to do away with the condition in the larger interests of the farming community, he said after interacting with a group of farmers at Maddipadu village in Prakasam district.

‘Onus is on board’

Flush with funds, the board should take responsibility for growing trees and ensure their survival by announcing incentives and disincentives for its employees, he suggested. Farmers know the environmental impact of tobacco cultivation and curing. “But linking it to renewal of barn licence is not correct,” he felt. Instead of helping them get remunerative price, the board was imposing “impractical conditions” on the farmers, who struggle to ensure life-saving irrigation to the tobacco crop in the drought-prone district, YSRCP farmers’ wing president M. Subba Reddy said.

The responsibility of growing trees should be given to the cigarette manufacturers who add to deforestation by using paper for wrapping and during packing, said Ongole II Farmers’ Association leader V.V. Prasad.