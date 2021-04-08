‘Exempt teachers from uploading info on apps’

VIJAYAWADA

08 April 2021 00:58 IST

Minister promises to look into issues raised by teachers’ union

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation on Wednesday met Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and appealed to him to exempt teachers from the responsibility of uploading information on the several apps introduced by the school education authorities.

Federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu, general secretary K.S.S. Prasad and Krishna-Guntur Graduate constituency MLC K.N. Lakshman Rao drew the Minister’s attention to the problems being faced by school headmasters, especially those posted in the rural and agency areas, in uploading information using different apps due to network problem or insufficient capacity of the servers.

‘No time for teaching’

“The uploading process takes long, leaving a little time for teaching. The situation is even worse in the schools being run by single teachers,” pointed out Mr. Venkateswarlu.

The federation members requested the Minister to relieve the teachers from the responsibilities of uploading information and suggested that the welfare assistants working in the education wing of village secretariats could be utilised for the purpose or some other alternative could be explored.

The UTF leaders also informed the Minister about their plans to stage a demonstration on April 12.

The federation members told the media that the Minister had promised to oragnise a workshop with the officials of the Education Department before April 12 and address their problems.

“If the authorities fail to address our issues, we will stage a protest on April 12,” said Mr. Prasad.