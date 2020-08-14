Exempt teachers from Nadu-Nedu works: MP

SRIKAKULAM

14 August 2020 23:34 IST

Rammohan Naidu expresses shock at MEO’s death

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday asked the State Government to exempt teachers and officials of the Education Department from Nadu-Nedu school renovation works as many of them had contracted COVID-19 in the last one month.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu expressed shock over the death of Gara Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Mamidi Bhaskar Rao due to COVID-19.

“We are not against Nadu-Nedu works. But at the same time, safety of teachers and officials is equally important. Special care for teachers is also required as it was extended to frontline warriors like police officials and municipal staff,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said in a letter that he had written to the government which he released it to the media here.

Advertising

Advertising