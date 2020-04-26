Andhra Pradesh

Exempt MSMEs from paying power bill: Kanna

‘Provide insurance cover to media professionals’

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting him to exempt the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from paying their electricity bills for three months.

Letter to CM

“The MSMEs have been badly hit by the lockdown and are desperately looking for assistance from the government. The exemption in electricity bills will give them some relief,” Mr. Lakshminarayana pointed out.

He also suggested that the government should defer the payment of electricity bills until the normal business conditions were restored. This would help the MSMEs in surviving the tough times and recover.

In a separate letter, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that an insurance cover of not less than ₹10 lakh be provided to each media professional who were working during the lockdown.

