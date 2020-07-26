Andhra Pradesh

‘Exempt GST on COVID products’

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt all COVID-19 related equipment/products, including soaps, masks, PPE kits, sanitisers, diagnostic kits, medicines like Vitamin-C, Zinc, Vitamin-D, B-Complex, Azithormycin, Doxycycline and vaccines, from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya noted that the pandemic has created a distress situation throwing the people into a financial crisis. The poorer sections find themselves unable to have the bare minimum needs to sustain themselves in the prevailing situation. The GST relief will provide succour to the common man in this grim situation.

