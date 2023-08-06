ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Vice-President and Vice Foreign Minister of Venezuela visit Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Venezuela Executive Vice-President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez and Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodriguez at Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Executive Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodríguez visited Prasanthi Nilayam and offered her respects to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba along with Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodríguez on Saturday.

The Ministers are in India currently to participate in G20 Summit to strengthen the cordial relations between India and Venezuela and to improve the trade and economy between the two nations. They visited Puttaparthi on a personal visit to pay their obeisances to Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

After being received by R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Satya Sai Charitable Trust, the team spent some time inside Shanthi Bhavan. Expressing her immense happiness upon reaching Prasanthi Nilayam, Ms. Rodriguez said that she felt a sense of calm and tranquility being with the Bhagwan. The Ministers visited Prasanthi Nilayam last time in October 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US