HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Executive Vice-President and Vice Foreign Minister of Venezuela visit Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau
Venezuela Executive Vice-President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez and Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodriguez at Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday.

Venezuela Executive Vice-President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez and Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodriguez at Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Executive Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodríguez visited Prasanthi Nilayam and offered her respects to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba along with Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodríguez on Saturday.

The Ministers are in India currently to participate in G20 Summit to strengthen the cordial relations between India and Venezuela and to improve the trade and economy between the two nations. They visited Puttaparthi on a personal visit to pay their obeisances to Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

After being received by R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Satya Sai Charitable Trust, the team spent some time inside Shanthi Bhavan. Expressing her immense happiness upon reaching Prasanthi Nilayam, Ms. Rodriguez said that she felt a sense of calm and tranquility being with the Bhagwan. The Ministers visited Prasanthi Nilayam last time in October 2019.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.