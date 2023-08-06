Executive Vice-President and Vice Foreign Minister of Venezuela visit Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Executive Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodríguez visited Prasanthi Nilayam and offered her respects to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba along with Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister Capaya Rodríguez on Saturday.

The Ministers are in India currently to participate in G20 Summit to strengthen the cordial relations between India and Venezuela and to improve the trade and economy between the two nations. They visited Puttaparthi on a personal visit to pay their obeisances to Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

After being received by R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Satya Sai Charitable Trust, the team spent some time inside Shanthi Bhavan. Expressing her immense happiness upon reaching Prasanthi Nilayam, Ms. Rodriguez said that she felt a sense of calm and tranquility being with the Bhagwan. The Ministers visited Prasanthi Nilayam last time in October 2019.