Executive capital will not benefit North Andhra region, says Youth Congress State president

State Youth Congress president P. Rakesh Reddy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

State Youth Congress president P. Rakesh Reddy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.  

‘Establishment of three capitals will lead to administrative anarchy’

State Youth Congress president P. Rakesh Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the establishment of three capitals would lead to administrative anarchy instead of ensuring development of all the regions.

Speaking to the media, he said that the Congress would continue to support Amaravati as the capital for the entire State since establishment of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam would not benefit any section of the society. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself sought 30,000 acres for Amaravati capital when he was in Opposition. Now, he changed his voice and stand.”

District Congress Party president Yedla Adiraju and district Youth Congress Party president Sunkari Satish asked the government to allocate more funds for the development of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts instead of shedding crocodile tears for the North Andhra region. They said that the then UPA government had taken many steps for the speedy development of the residual State but the TDP and the YSR Congress Party governments had spoiled them with the adoption at wrong policies.

Vizianagaram Congress president Dola Srinivasa Rao said that there was no response from people of Vizianagaram over the proposed Executive capital in Visakhapatnam since it would not benefit them in any way.

Earlier, Mr. Rakesh Reddy, AICC member Vegi Venkatesh, Youth Congress leaders L. Ramana Rao, P. Siva Krishna and others had interacted with the party activists. They urged them to highlight the failures of both the Union and the State governments. They urged them to create awareness among the people about the delay in construction of Polavaram and other irrigation projects in the State. The party leaders guided them to take the opinion of the women who could not get benefits of Amma Vodi scheme in spite of their eligibility.

