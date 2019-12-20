Executive Capital will have a multiplier effect on Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts, aver leaders and industrialists

Many opposition leaders, industrialists and representatives of various organisations have been welcoming the State government's proposal to develop Visakhapatnam as an executive capital.

Interestingly, many TDP leaders favoured its establishment saying that the entire North Andhra region would witness rapid progress within no time with the establishment of many important offices in Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam belts. They strongly felt that the government should seriously look into setting up Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram to make the proposed executive capital a vibrant city.

Brisk economic activity

Former Minister and TDP senior leader Kondru Muralimohan said justice would be done to the neglected North Andhra region with the proposed of executive capital. “With lack of opportunities in the region, thousands of youngsters of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam have been moving to other parts of the country. Now, they can find jobs in Visakhapatnam itself where economic activity would be brisk after the establishment of the new executive capital,” he said.

PULSUS Group Chief Executive Officer Gedela Srinubabu who hails from Srikakulam district hoped that the North Andhra region would attract huge investments within no time. “The region has all natural resources, best road and rail connectivity. Its potentiality has not been unleashed so far. Now, time has come for the region to get its due share in development,” he said. “The government should encourage investors to establish industries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts so that micro-level decentralisation would become a reality,” Dr. Gedela opined.

Fillip to hospitality and tourism

Moreover, the hotel industry would get boost in all three districts according to Blue Earth Hotels Group managing director G. Eshwar Kaushik. “Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have wonderful tourism spots apart from historic temples. So, the tourism sector will get a further boost with the proposed executive capital. It leads to establishment of many more more hotels which would provide jobs to many in future,” he added.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kapuganti Prakash opined brisk economic activity in the region was the need of the hour to check people migration. “The proposed executive capital would create direct and indirect employment within no time. It leads to the progress of neighbouring Vizianagaram district.” According to Aditya Institute of Technology and Management Director (AITAM)-Tekkali Director V.V.Nageswara Rao, the proposed executive capital would indirectly benefit major educational institutions in the region.