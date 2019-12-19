Executive capital plan best bet for Vizag, say entrepreneurs, NRIs

The indications on making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State has generated a lot of enthusiasm among entrepreneurs with several U.S. -based NRIs exuding confidence that the decision will help in the promotion of ‘Brand Vizag.’

“By and large NRIs greet the move wholeheartedly as Visakhapatnam is blessed with natural splendour, good international connectivity and a robust infrastructure,” Rathnakar R. Pandugayala, AP Government’s Special Representative for North America, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

He said commitment by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop it into a leading IT, pharma and tourism hub would attract a lot of overseas investments.

America Telugu Academy (ATA) president Parmesh Bheemreddy said the hint given by the Chief Minister had brought cheer to people of AP origin settled in North America.

Entrepreneur and past chairman of CII-AP R.V.S. Rudraraju said: “It’s a good move for decentralised development but I think rather than shifting the whole executive we should identify geographic relevance of departments and locate them accordingly. It will also be important for the experts’ committee to discuss with the stakeholders before submitting its report.”

‘Thinking changing in South Africa’

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president A.V. Monish Row said the idea of three capitals in South Africa was due to various historical reasons, including colonialism, apartheid and the Dutch and British conquests of that country.

There is a serious debate in South Africa to consolidate the administrative and legislative branches of government into one place due to the increase in expenditure of maintaining twin establishments.

He said this consolidation was mooted by Nelson Mandela.

“Andhra Pradesh is in a unique position post-bifurcation where it was left with no capital. At the time of reorganisation, Vizagites came out strongly against the capital shifting here for a variety of reasons and I feel that sentiment continues to this day.”

“However, Vijayawada is not preferred by a majority of political leaders and State government employees. Finally, if a part of the capital does shift to Vizag, we hope the fabric of our city is not overcome by the very outside influences that Vizagites shunned,” he pointed out.