‘Executive Capital in Vizag will help develop N. Andhra’

Minister urges political parties to shun differences over the issue

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Empowerment Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that setting up the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam will put the north Andhra region on the path of progress, ensuring its growth.

The neighbouring Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, would also get immensely benefitted with the government’s decision of making Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital, he said during his visit to Bhogapuram mandal on Wednesday.

The Minister urged all the political leaders from the north Andhra to join hands for the progress of the region, saying that it had been neglected in the last six decades.

“Cosmopolitan culture is the biggest advantage for Visakhapatnam. More than 5 lakh people from other States have settled down here. Once Visakhapatnam is made the Executive Capital, it would be developed as a global city,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Job creation

“The Executive Capital plan can attract more investments to the region which can be transformed to a centre for wealth creation. The government move will help create more employment. Direct and indirect economic activity on the Vizag-Vizianagaram, Vizag-Srikakulam routes will benefit all,” he added.

In spite of the legal tangles and other hurdles, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, the government was committed to making Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital.