Executive capital at Vizag any moment, says Botcha

Srinivasa Rao K 9774 VIZIANAGARAM:
October 06, 2022 22:29 IST

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the proposed Executive capital at Visakhapatnam would be operational ‘any moment’ as the government was taking steps seriously to make it a reality.

On the sidelines of Space Week Celebrations here, he said that the government was trying to overcome legal and technical complications for the purpose.

He alleged that the TDP was backing the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra to protect the interests of real estate brokers, his relatives and TDP leaders.

