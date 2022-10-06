Andhra Pradesh

Executive capital at Vizag any moment, says Botcha

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the proposed Executive capital at Visakhapatnam would be operational ‘any moment’ as the government was taking steps seriously to make it a reality.

On the sidelines of Space Week Celebrations here, he said that the government was trying to overcome legal and technical complications for the purpose.

He alleged that the TDP was backing the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra to protect the interests of real estate brokers, his relatives and TDP leaders.


