Exclusive quarantine home set up at Etcherla: Collector

Collector J.Nivas on Saturday said that an exclusive quarantine home had been set up at Etcherla, on the outskirts of Srikakulam to keep symptomatic persons, adding that keeping them here would be safer than asking them to self-quarantine at home in which case their family members would be at risk too.

Screening at Etcherla

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Nivas said the district administration was working in concert with the Union government to identify foreign returnees hailing from Srikakulam. He said they would be screened at Etcherla itself. “We are also keeping a tab on the number of fishermen landing at Visakhapatnam port. Fisheries department has been advised to raise awareness over the issue among the communities,” he added.

Drug stores under scanner

The Collector made it clear that that the district administration would take stern action on medical shops which were found to be selling masks and sanitisers at exorbitant rates. “We have formed special teams with Srikakulam Revenue Divisional Officer M.V. Ramana to inspect pharmacies randomly. Action will be initiated against anyone who is flouting the rules,” said Mr. Nivas.

He appreciated Srikakulam Lions Club president N. Mohan and Sri Navyandhra Sondikula Samskshema Sangham State president N. Koteswara Chowdary for distributing masks at free of cost to people on behalf of their organisations.

Meanwhile, APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, Srikakulam Unit president Hanumanthu Sairam urged all employees to observe Janata Curfew. The Commercial Taxes Department Employees Association president of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts R.Venugopal said that the employees of the department would work from home on the day.