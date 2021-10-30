Exclusive fish outlets for women to be set up in villages

Minister inspects geotube along the Uppada coast

In an attempt to provide designated marketing space exclusively for fisherwomen, the government will set up fish outlets in villages in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The outlets will be designed with all the features pertaining to hygiene, advertisement, and hoardings to market both marine and cultured fish.

“The State government has chalked out a plan to set up fish outlets, which will be run by fisherwomen,” Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju said on Friday.

Mr. Appala Raju, along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu, interacted with fisherwomen at Uppada.

They inspected the geotube installed on the Uppada coast to prevent damage from sea erosion. “The Uppada villagers are demanding installation of a new geotube as the coastline is eroding fast. We will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Central government authorities,” said Mr. Appala Raju.

Insurance cover

Referring to the special insurance coverage for boats damaged during the cyclones, Mr. Appala Raju said a new policy was being prepared to ensure insurance coverage of the damaged boats on the lines of compensation being offered for the damaged crops.

During a public meeting at the Ameenabad fish landing centre, the fishermen appealed to the State government to set up a bio-diesel plant.