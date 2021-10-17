Exclusive corporation sought for Sondis

Sri Navyandhra Sondi Kulala Samskshema Seva Sangham State president Nemalipuri Koteswara Rao on Sunday urged the State government to establish an exclusive corporation to take up welfare measures for the community.

In a press release, he said that over 90% of the people belonging to the community falls below poverty line and are in dire need of financial support from the government. “We also sought OBC status for the community since many youngsters find it difficult to get reservations in Central government jobs and reputed educational institutions in other States,” said Mr. Koteswara Rao.

“We recently met Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas and explained to him the grievances of the community. The government can initiate a survey to study the socioeconomic conditions of the Sondi caste people,” he added.