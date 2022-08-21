Exclusive bank for Dalits demanded for better access to credit facilities

Demand to be put forth before political parties ahead of polls

S. Murali ONGOLE
August 21, 2022 22:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Students Jagruthi (DSJ) president T. Ganesh on Sunday said though the Centre and the State Government had been spending crores of rupees to improve the living condition of the Dalits in the country, members of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes remained backward even after 75 years of independence.

‘’There is an urgent need to constitute Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Cooperative Bank with a mandate to sanction loans for the Dalit youth to pursue higher education and start new industries,” said Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee President Rayapatti Jagadeesh. A majority of the Dalits did not have access to institutional credit as they were not in a position to arrange for collateral security, he explained. The demand would be put forth before all political parties ahead of the 2024 elections, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole
dalits

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app