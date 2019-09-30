Exclusion of weaving-allied workforce from financial assistance scheme triggers uproar

The handloom weaving fraternity in the Krishna district is upset over the exclusion of its workforce from the State government’s special assistance scheme to be implemented from December.

The Department of Handloom and Textiles has begun a door-to-door survey to identify the beneficiaries of the scheme under which ₹2,000 each would be paid per month.

Workforce directly engaged in pre-weaving stages — dyeing, warping/sizing — and those operating charka have been excluded from the survey.

It is a fact that the weaver comes at the final stage in the weaving of any product/sari only after the yarn is prepared in the previous stages in the weaving-allied activities, dyeing and warping. Those engaged in charka operation to supply wept thread in the weaving are completely womenfolk.

Many women operating charka in Polavaram, Pedana in East Krishna said that “Handloom weaving is no more a family practice. Different stages of the art of weaving are being shared by different sections of people. The scheme offering financial support must be framed, covering people who depend on the weaving-allied activities.”

Department of Handloom and Textiles statistics show: “A total of 5,307 families are directly engaged in the handloom weaving in the Krishna district, largely in the Eastern Krishna. Nearly 30% of them are engaged in weaving-allied activities. In the co-operative system, barely 2,787 weavers among the 5,179 weavers registered with the 37 co-operative societies are now working on the handloom in the Krishna district.”

Handloom and Textiles Department Assistant Director S. Raghunandan told The Hindu that our survey teams have been facing protest over exclusion of those part of the weaving-allied tasks from the scheme.

“We informed about the ground reality to the officials concerned. The field-level officials have not been consulted by those who framed the financial assistance scheme,” he said.

The door-to-door survey is expected to be completed by October 10.