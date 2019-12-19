Exciting careers in management, says expert

There are exciting careers in management and students should keep abreast of changes, said motivational speaker and Associate Professor of Management A. Srikanth addressing a seminar on The Hindu Future India Club and KL Business School, on “Careers in management Sector” for the students of JKC College, Guntur.

Stating that there were five important aspects to the students such as attire, self presentation and behaviour, ability in speaking and thorough knowledge in subject and humanity, Dr. Srikanth said that one should have discipline while attending interviews.

He also mentioned the career opportunities in the market for management courses such as data analytics, data science and logistics management apart from regular management.

Dr. Srikanth advised the students to find out the opportunities to pursue MBA course by attempting all entrance exams available in the market.

Principal, I. Nageswara Rao, Associate Professor, English, V Palaprasad Rao were present.