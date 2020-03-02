Excise officials, police intensify raids on ID liquor dens in Chittoor

Excise and police officials administering residents of a forested village to a pledge against supporting production of ID liquor in Chittoor district.

In the last three days of their intensified raids all over the Chittoor district, Excise and Prohibition officials have seized over 1,000 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor and fermented jaggery and vehicles that transported them.

Focus areas

Deputy Commissioner (Excise and Prohibition) T. Naga Lakshmi told The Hindu that the department staff had conducted a three-day raid in Piler, Palamaner, S.R. Puram, Gudipala, Madanapalle and Tamballapalle mandals, where ID liquor is reportedly made, and seized a substantial quantum of the stocks at forested locations and remote villages. She said that the flash raids would continue and those involved in the ID liquor trade would be brought to book.

The official said that the raid parties had zeroed in on Chittapra and Rasanapalle in Chittoor rural and thandas in Madanapalle division.

Surveillance at check posts

“Our personnel had mounted surveillance at the border check posts. Our constant exercises during the last couple of months have contributed to the drastic fall in the ID liquor making and transportation of the contraband across inter-State borders. There is also a fall in the crime rate in the district. Those working at the liquor dens are forced to find alternative means of livelihood,” she said.

Naga Lakshmi said that earlier, a few members of the ID liquor making units had caused tried obstructing the path of the raid parties by placing boulders on the approach roads. “Such incidents have recently taken place near Madanapalle. The police are also alert to the possibilities of physical attacks by the men at ID liquor dens,” the official said.

A couple of years ago, an excise inspector and his team were physically assaulted by a mob of villagers at Rasanapalle near Chittoor during the raids. This episode had created a flutter in the district.