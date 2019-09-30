Andhra Pradesh

Excise officials caution Tirumala visitors on intoxicants

Ahead of the ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavams when tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to throng Tirumala for the next 10 days, the Department of Prohibition and Excise has decided to create awareness among visitors on the prohibition rules in place.

Excise Inspector S. Tirupataiah got flex banners arranged at Alipiri and Srivarimettu trekking routes on the rules in vogue at Tirumala. The decision apparently came in the wake of some devotee parties, especially from the northern States who are ignorant of the rules here, landing in trouble after found in possession of prohibited substances.

The banners indicate that possession, transportation and consumption of liquor, ganja and any other form of intoxicants is prohibited at Tirumala.

