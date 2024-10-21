Excise Minister pays tributes to police martyrs at Machilipatnam

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra paid tributes to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in discharge of their duties during the Police Commemoration Day parade on Monday.

The Minister placed a wreath and recalled the services of the slain policemen. Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao and other officers paid their respects by observing silence for two minutes.

Later, the Minister and the SP participated in a peace rally from Police Parade Grounds to Court Centre to mark the occasion. In the evening, a police band show was organised.

In Eluru

Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore organised a bike rally to mark the day in Eluru town.

Police personnel explained to the public the need to use helmets, following traffic rules and safe driving.

The SP said essay-writing and elocution competitions, police open house, dog show and other programmes would be organised during the commemoration period up to October 31.

