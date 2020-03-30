Excise CI held for ‘looting’ liquor outlet

Excise Department Circle Inspector Reddi Trinath was suspended from service on Monday on charges of looting liquor from a government liquor outlet at Pedaparthi point under Rajamahendravaram excise division in East Godavari district.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise-East Godavari) B. Aruna Rao said “Mr. Trinath has been suspended from service after he was arrested by the law and order police for his involvement in allegedly looting the government liquor outlet on Sunday”. The outlet was shut down as a part of the lockdown.

On Sunday, locals reportedly stopped the Excise Circle Inspector and his three aides transporting nearly 40 bottles of liquor in two vehicles at Kutukuluru village outskirts in Anaparthi mandal.

Superintendent (Excise-Rajahmahendravaram) K.V. Naga Prabhu Kumar said: Mr. Trinath and the civilians who provided logistics support in the case were under the custody of the law and order police. A case has been registered in the excise police station and investigation is on.