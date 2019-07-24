Andhra Pradesh

Excise Bill tabled

Minister for Excise K. Narayana Swamy on Tuesday tabled the Bill for the amendment of the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) Act, 1993 in the ongoing Assembly session.

Mr. Narayana Swamy said that retail trade of selling liquor was being carried by private retailers and the government had noticed the licensees resorting to serious violations. “The government has decided that AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd or any other corporation wholly owned, controlled and authorised by the government shall have the exclusive privilege of selling by the shop for the whole of the State,” according to the Minister’s statement in the Bill moved.

The Bill is yet to be discussed.

