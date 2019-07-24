Excise Bill tabled

Minister for Excise K. Narayana Swamy on Tuesday tabled the Bill for the amendment of the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) Act, 1993 in the ongoing Assembly session.
Mr. Narayana Swamy said that retail trade of selling liquor was being carried by private retailers and the government had noticed the licensees resorting to serious violations. “The government has decided that AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd or any other corporation wholly owned, controlled and authorised by the government shall have the exclusive privilege of selling by the shop for the whole of the State,” according to the Minister’s statement in the Bill moved.
The Bill is yet to be discussed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.