Exchange of greetings markactivities at Raj Bhavan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday greeted people of the State on the occasion of New Year and expressed hope that the year would usher in development, happiness and prosperity to the people of the State.

Raj Bhavan was abuzz with activity with Ministers and other people’s representatives, officials and the public greeting the first citizen of the State and his wife Suprava Harichandan.

In the morning, priests from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, along with the temple Executive Officer and the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, offered prasadam and blessed the Governor couple.

The Governor couple met the Raj Bhavan officials and staff with New Year greetings followed by an Open House participated by Mr. Harichandan.

Children with disabilities and orphan kids greeted the Governor on the occasion. In the evening, Titupati Tirumala Devasthanam Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy offered prasadam to the Governor. Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah also greeted the Governor on the occasion.

A cultural programme organised by the Red Cross Society entertained the visitors. Others who visited Raj Bhavan included Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, DGP Goutam Sawang, City Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, bureacrats Ajay Jain and Siddharth Jain, RTI Commissioners.

Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and Joint Secretary Arjuna Rao coordinated the event.