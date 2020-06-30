Andhra Pradesh

Excess sale of FCV tobacco allowed

The Union Ministry of Commerce released a gazette notification for sale of excess Flue-Cured Virgina (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers and tobacco produced by unregistered growers during the 2019-20 Andhra Pradesh crop season.

Tobacco Board executive director R. Muthuraj said that the Government of India has permitted the Tobacco Board to sell excess tobacco upto 10% over and above the authorised quota produced by registered growers by levying a penalty of ₹2 per kg and additional charges of 5% on the value of tobacco.

In case of the excess tobacco produced beyond 10% over and above the authorised quota and for the tobacco produced by unregistered growers, a penalty of ₹2 per kg and additional charges of 10% on the value of tobacco will be levied.

Mr. Muthuraj added that the additional charges of 15% levied in earlier years was reduced to 10% this year by the Government of India.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:27:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/excess-sale-of-fcv-tobacco-allowed/article31957993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY