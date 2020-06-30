Excess sale of FCV tobacco allowed

The Union Ministry of Commerce released a gazette notification for sale of excess Flue-Cured Virgina (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers and tobacco produced by unregistered growers during the 2019-20 Andhra Pradesh crop season.
Tobacco Board executive director R. Muthuraj said that the Government of India has permitted the Tobacco Board to sell excess tobacco upto 10% over and above the authorised quota produced by registered growers by levying a penalty of ₹2 per kg and additional charges of 5% on the value of tobacco.
In case of the excess tobacco produced beyond 10% over and above the authorised quota and for the tobacco produced by unregistered growers, a penalty of ₹2 per kg and additional charges of 10% on the value of tobacco will be levied.
Mr. Muthuraj added that the additional charges of 15% levied in earlier years was reduced to 10% this year by the Government of India.
