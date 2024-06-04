ADVERTISEMENT

Except one seat, TDP sweeps Prakasam district in A.P.

Published - June 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Nellore

YSRCP candidate Chandra Sekhar Tatipathri emerges winner in Yerragondapalem Assembly segment with a low margin

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates won all the Assembly segments under Ongole Parliamentary constituency and seven out of eight Assembly constituencies in Prakasam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandra Sekhar Tatipathri was the only solace for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the district. He bagged Yerragondapalem MLA seat with a low margin over TDP’s Guduri Erixion Babu.

TDP leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy defeated YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to win the Ongole Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, TDP’s Damacharla Janardhana Rao emerged victorious in Ongole Assembly constituency with a margin of 33,114 votes over YSRCP sitting MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu), who represented the constituency five terms.

TDP candidate Gottipati Lakshmi defeated YSRCP contestant Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy in Darsi Assembly segment with a low margin. TDP’s Ashok Reddy Muthumula won the Giddaluru MLA seat, defeating YSRCP’s Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy with a low margin. YSRCP’s Anna Rambabu lost Markapuram MLA seat to TDP’s Kandula Narayana Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US