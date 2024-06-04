GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Except one seat, TDP sweeps Prakasam district in A.P.

YSRCP candidate Chandra Sekhar Tatipathri emerges winner in Yerragondapalem Assembly segment with a low margin

Published - June 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates won all the Assembly segments under Ongole Parliamentary constituency and seven out of eight Assembly constituencies in Prakasam district.

Chandra Sekhar Tatipathri was the only solace for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the district. He bagged Yerragondapalem MLA seat with a low margin over TDP’s Guduri Erixion Babu.

TDP leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy defeated YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to win the Ongole Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, TDP’s Damacharla Janardhana Rao emerged victorious in Ongole Assembly constituency with a margin of 33,114 votes over YSRCP sitting MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu), who represented the constituency five terms.

TDP candidate Gottipati Lakshmi defeated YSRCP contestant Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy in Darsi Assembly segment with a low margin. TDP’s Ashok Reddy Muthumula won the Giddaluru MLA seat, defeating YSRCP’s Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy with a low margin. YSRCP’s Anna Rambabu lost Markapuram MLA seat to TDP’s Kandula Narayana Reddy.

