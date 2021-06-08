Exams will be held after COVID subsides: Suresh

‘TDP is playing politics over the issue’

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday accused the TDP of playing ‘politics’ over the conduct of SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Allaying the fears of students, their parents and teachers, the Minister said the government was not in a hurry to hold the examinations at a time when the second wave of coronavirus was raging.

“However, the government is against cancellation of the examinations. The situation is gradually improving. The examinations will be conducted only after the COVID situation is brought under control fully,” said the Education Minister.

Referring to TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, who has been demanding cancellation of the examinations, the Minister said the MLC was not taking into account the future of the students.

‘Jagananna Thodu’

Earlier in the day, Mr. Suresh distributed cheques to some beneficiaries of the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme. He asked the officials to set up a helpdesk to facilitate sanctioning of interest-free loans of ₹10,000 each to beneficiaries.

“The State government is determined to extend a helping hand to small businessmen, street vendors and artisans, despite the financial woes it is facing during the pandemic. The district officials have prepared a list of 36,000 people eligible for bank loans under the scheme.

Madiga Finance Corporation Chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao was present on the occasion.