Exams: TDP to approach court

VIJAYAWADA

25 April 2021 23:50 IST

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has said his party will approach the court seeking postponement of the SSC and other examinations in the State.

“By postponing the examinations, we can prevent the students from getting exposed to COVID-19,” Mr. Ramanaidu said in a statement on Sunday.

The government’s “adamant stand” of conducting the examinations as per schedule would put the lives of not only the students but also the teachers, non-teaching staff and others at risk, the TDP leader alleged.

Many States had cancelled the examinations in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, he said, and questioned as to who would own up responsibility if the students contracted the virus while appearing for the examination.