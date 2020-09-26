Exams sought for management quota students of DIET colleges

VIZIANAGARAM

26 September 2020 23:18 IST

Students Federation of India Vizianagaram district president Ch. Venkatesh and general secretary D. Ramu on Saturday urged the government to conduct examinations for management quota students of DIET.

In a press release, they said that the students who joined various DIET colleges under management quota were suffering due to the new policy of the government. They said that the then TDP government had allowed the colleges to offer a few seats under management quota but the new orders issued by the YSRCP government prevented them from writing exams.

