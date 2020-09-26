Andhra Pradesh

Exams sought for management quota students of DIET colleges

Students Federation of India Vizianagaram district president Ch. Venkatesh and general secretary D. Ramu on Saturday urged the government to conduct examinations for management quota students of DIET.

In a press release, they said that the students who joined various DIET colleges under management quota were suffering due to the new policy of the government. They said that the then TDP government had allowed the colleges to offer a few seats under management quota but the new orders issued by the YSRCP government prevented them from writing exams.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2020 11:19:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/exams-sought-for-management-quota-students-of-diet-colleges/article32705014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story