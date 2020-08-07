Exams postponed

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 August 2020 23:56 IST

The Director, School of Distance Education, Andhra University, P. Hari Prakash, said that the B.A. / B.Com./B.Sc. examinations for the academic year 2019, which are scheduled to be held from August 12, have been postponed due to COVID-19. He announced it in a note on Friday and said that the new examination dates will be intimated later. For further details, students may contact on 9963474712 / 0891-2844163 / 2754966

Advertising

Advertising