Andhra Pradesh

Exams postponed

The Director, School of Distance Education, Andhra University, P. Hari Prakash, said that the B.A. / B.Com./B.Sc. examinations for the academic year 2019, which are scheduled to be held from August 12, have been postponed due to COVID-19. He announced it in a note on Friday and said that the new examination dates will be intimated later. For further details, students may contact on 9963474712 / 0891-2844163 / 2754966

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 11:57:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/exams-postponed/article32299623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story